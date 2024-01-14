See Purple Paint In New York? You Should Leave Immediately

Purple paint in New York state might as well be the visual symbol for “get lost.”

If you see purple paint, you should run away. Fast.

It doesn’t matter if the paint is marked on a tree bark, a piece of firewood in a stack, a stripe along a building, the purple paint is a sign that you need to get away and fast.

What Does Purple Paint Mean In New York State

Just because a home does not have a “No Trespassing” sign up, it doesn’t mean that you can freely trespass. In fact, purple paint is a great alternative to the “No Trespassing” sign.

One big reason why is because many other states have already implemented a purple paint law, which states legally that it qualifies as a “No Trespassing” sign.

How Many States Have A Purple Paint Law?

New York does not have a purple paint law at this time, but it’s good to be aware of the law because many other states do. Actually, there are 22 states that recognize the purple paint law in 2024.

Those states with a purple paint law are: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Is Purple Paint A Better Way To Mark Your Property?

It may be easier, since you don’t have to buy multiple signs to mark your property. However, not everyone knows what the purple paint stands for, so it can cause confusion. Plus, it gets a little more complicated when it comes to states that do not have a purple paint law.

Is Purple Paint Legally Enforceable In New York State?

New York technically does not have a purple paint law, so it may not be legally enforceable to charge someone if they were to trespass on your property. However, as a civilian, it is good to be aware of what the purple paint could mean so you don’t end up in a pickle.

There are several punishments for trespassing in New York state, and you can see those here.

6 Grocery Store Laws In New York State Gallery Credit: Clay Moden

15 Dumbest Laws In New York State How are these even laws in New York?