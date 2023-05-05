Josh Allen Will Golf With You After PGA Championship in Rochester

This is going to be really cool. The PGA Championship is coming back to Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York. You are going to have the chance to play golf with Josh Allen the day after the PGA Championship wraps up.

This is not the first time that Oak Hill has hosted the PGA Championship in Rochester. It is quite the experience and a dream to go to for all golf fans. Oak Hill actually just recently restored part of their course in anticipation of the Championship. The Donald Ross designed East Course will be where the Championship is played.

Tickets for the week have been actually going down in price the week before the big tournament. At the time of publishing, tickets for Championship Sunday are 180 bucks a piece. Last week there were above 300 dollars.

Saturday tickets - the cheapest ticket was 167

Friday tickets - the cheapest ticket was 162

Thursday tickets - the cheapest ticket was 160

Even if you do not go to the PGA, you can still enter this contest for the experience of a lifetime. Josh Allen is an avid golf fan. He is actually extremely good. One time he was asked when he would do it he wasn't playing football and he said that he would be playing golf.

2023 PGA Championship ‘Next Day Play’ with Josh Allen

Here is where you can sign up to play golf with Josh Allen. Allen and Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes played in the annual The Match tournament against Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers and they came up short.