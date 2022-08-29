Scary Instagram Locator iPhoners Need To Turn Off

If you have not looked at your Instagram settings lately, you might want to do that as soon as possible. The new update is letting people see your EXACT location.

You may have seen this warning being passed around social media this past week. There was a brand new iPhone update and people can find your EXACT location from Instagram. This seems to just be a problem for iPhone users and not yet Android.

According to a viral Instagram post here is what is happening when people use their specific location: "This is being used by individuals to target people to commit crimes including theft, stalking, etc."

Before the new iPhone update, if you tagged your 'location' on Instagram, the location would be generic. For example, if you tagged your location in 'Buffalo, New York', the location would be a generic pin.

Now, with the precision locator, it would tell you EXACTLY where you are. So, even if you tagged your post 'Buffalo, New York', someone on Instagram could click on it and find out exactly where in Buffalo you were when you tagged. If you were in your house, people would know exactly where you are now.

Here is how to turn it off on the iPhone:

Go to Settings.

Scroll down to Instagram.

Tap Location.

Swipe the Precise Location button.

