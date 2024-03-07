FREE $75 Gift Cards Coming From New York State

There is an important survey that might be in your mailbox soon and comes with a reward of a $75 gift card from New York State.

These days, we sure are leery of junk mail and scams. However, after a little digging, it turns out that the New York State Department of Health is conducting a survey that is called "Biomonitoriing NY" and it aims to measure the levels of chemicals, such as pesticides, in New York State residents.

The New York State Department of Health is selecting 500 adults in various areas to take the survey.

Biomonitoring NY seeks to learn more about levels of per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), pesticides, and heavy metals in New Yorkers. The goal of the project is to establish the typical range in New Yorkers of approximately 40 chemicals and metals in blood and urine. New York is one of six states receiving funding by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to conduct this five-year, statewide project. All data is collected and reported to protect confidentiality.

If you go to the mailbox today, or the next few days, you may see this information arrive from the NYSDOH

According to the packet I received, there is a small blood test involved as well as a urine. After these steps are done, you will get the results and a gift card. It may be interesting to see what the levels might be after the test. These tests, and the results, are private. New York State can report the levels they find in an area if they appear to be too high.

