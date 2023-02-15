Buffalo Mass Shooter Sentenced To Life In Prison

The gunman who is responsible for killing 10 people in a Buffalo grocery store on May 14, 2022 is being sentenced today.

The Buffalo gunman, who is a 19-year-old white man, pleaded guilty in November to one count of domestic act of terrorism motivated by hate, 10 counts of first-degree murder, three counts of attempted murder and a weapons possession charge in the mass shooting in Buffalo.

The court session began at 9:30 this morning, and it gave the opportunity for surviving family members and survivors of the tragedy to give an impact statement to the gunman.

It has been very emotional in the courtroom today as the surviving family members are still grieving those we have lost, continuing to heal, and seeking justice in the court today.

We heard from grandchildren.

Sons, daughters, brothers, and sisters.

And parents.

Wayne Jones, son of the Buffalo mass shooting victim Celestine Cheney, said in his impact statement:

“I don't wish the death penalty on you...to me killing you is the easy way out.”

After the surviving family members and the survivors of the tragedy were able to speak, the Buffalo gunman, 19-year-old Payton Gendron, gave a final statement:

“I’m very sorry for all the pain I forced the victims and their families to suffer through. I’m very sorry for stealing the lives of your loved ones. I cannot express how much I regret all the decisions I made leading up to my actions on May 14. I did a terrible thing that day. I shot and killed people because they were black. Looking back now, I can’t believe I actually did it. I believed what I read online and acted out of hate. And now I can’t take it back, but I wish I could. And I don’t want anyone to be inspired by me and what I did.”

As Gendron sat down, a woman from the back of the courtroom yelled, “You don’t mean none of that s***.”

Following the statement, the Judge spoke about white supremacy and its effects on society.

“We must call out injustice in our daily lives as we see it. We must reject racism, in all of its forms…both intended and unintended,” she said. “There can be no mercy for you. No understanding. No second chances.” “You will never see the light of day as a free man ever again.”

The Judge has sentenced Gendron to life in prison without parole.

Remember their names.

Roberta A. Drury

Margus D. Morrison

Andre Mackneil

Aaron Salter Jr.

Geraldine Talley

Celestine Chaney

Heyward Patterson

Katherine Massey

Pearl Young

Ruth Whitfield

