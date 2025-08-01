This week, we found out that Josh Allen has become a member of an exclusive club for the first time in his career. But who else from the Buffalo Bills has done it?

What is the 99 Club?

The 99 Club is an exclusive group of players who have received a 99 rating on the "Madden" football video game series. For those who haven't played Madden, each player is assigned a rating and it's what determines which players are the best on the game. When someone gets a 99, it's the highest rating they can get and means that on the game, they're the best of the best.

How many people are in the 99 Club?

The "Madden" video games have been around for decades now. Each team's roster is made up of the actual players on that team. So with 53 players on a roster and 32 teams in the league, you can imagine that there have been a lot of players created over the years. Still, there have only been 129 that have been awarded the player rating of 99 and joined "The 99 Club."

How many other Buffalo Bills are in the 99 Club?

When I found out that Josh Allen had joined the club, it made me wonder if any other Buffalo Bills have been included there. Have any other Bills actually gotten a 99 rating on Madden other than Josh?

As crazy as it may seem, there was only one other player who has been given that honor as a Buffalo Bill. However, there were a number of other players who had earned it as members of another team. One of them even joined the Bills as a coach, years after he joined the club.

Think you can guess who they are? I did the work for you. Here are the other members of the Buffalo Bills in the 99 Club.