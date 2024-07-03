New Bigfoot Map Shows Every Reported Sighting In New York

Science has figured out so many intricate things. Why can't we seem to figure out if Bigfoot is real?

Bigfoot goes by a lot of names. We've been known to call them Bigfoot, Sasquatch, Yeti, and more. But who has actually seen one? We've been trying to decide for years if it actually exists. There are plenty of people who will go to their graves claiming that not only does it exist - but they've seen one with their own eyes.

It's described as an enormous ape-like creature that is covered with hair and has huge feet and hands.

How do we know that's what it looks like? People claim that they've seen one. And I'm not just talking about some people in a land far away. There have been people from right here in New York that have claimed to have seen it.

There is a new map now that tracks and records all of the sightings and even "close encounters" that include sounds heard and things like prints. It's called the Bigfoot Mapping Project.

If you click on the encounters, you can even read the first-person descriptions of what happened.

There have been multiple sightings of Big Foot in New York State. The most recent one is logged on Monday 7/1/24 at 12:15 am. You can check them all out here. One of the creepiest is one that happened in Erie County in 1998:

"As we were riding, over the motor I heard a high pitched whistling and a rustling not far behind us (we had to ride slow because we weren't on real trails), and, when I looked back, I had the impression that a large, black bulk was chasing us. Then, the truly terrifying part occurred: I looked upon two yellow, glowing eyes."

That's hundreds of different reports from people who claim that they have seen this mysterious monster. Is it real? Have they seen it? Is it really in our backyards? It's hard to believe that it isn't after reading all of those reports. But how could it be a mystery all these years?

What do you think?

