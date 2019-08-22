The rumors are out there and DEAR LORD I am praying for the sake of my taste buds and my stomach they are true.

Multiple sources have said that the popular Syracuse based restaurant chain, Tully's, is looking into coming to New Hartford, where Zebbs used to be.

According to some, the manager was talking about the possibility of coming to Utica on the opening day of the New York State Fair, mentioning the former Zebbs on Seneca Turnpike.

If this happens, this means Utica area residents will no longer have to travel to the Syracuse area to enjoy, what they deem, the best chicken tenders on earth!

We have reached out to Tully's to confirm if they are in fact looking to come to the Utica area. We will keep you updated as we find out more details.