Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson Would Refuse Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction
Heavy metal is vastly under-represented in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with Black Sabbath and Metallica being the only two inarguably metal bands to be enshrined. If the Hall never recognizes Iron Maiden's triumphs, that seems to be fine with Bruce Dickinson, who wouldn't show up even if that day were to come.
"I'm really happy we're not there and I would never want to be there. If we're ever inducted, I will refuse — they won't bloody be having my corpse in there," he said in an interview with The Jerusalem Post.
While some may view the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a preservation of hard and heavy music, Dickinson is clearly not one of those people. "Rock 'n' roll music does not belong in a mausoleum in Cleveland. It's a living, breathing thing, and if you put it in a museum, then it's dead. It's worse than horrible, it's vulgar," the singer seethed.
In October, he expressed that Maiden do indeed belong in the Rock Hall and proceeded to spew more vitriol, declaring, “It’s run by a bunch of sanctimonious bloody Americans who wouldn’t know rock ’n’ roll if it hit them in the face. They need to stop taking Prozac and start drinking fucking beer," in a question and answer session with fans in Australia.
Iron Maiden recently announced a new string of "Legacy of the Beast" tour dates. Check those out below.
July 18 - Sunrise, Fla. @ BB&T Center
July 20 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
July 22 - Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
July 24 - Washington D.C. @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 26 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center
July 30 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center
Aug. 01 - Boston, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
Aug. 03 - Hartford, Ct. @ Xfinity Theatre
Aug. 05 - Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre
Aug. 07 - Quebec, Quebec @ Videotron Centre
Aug. 09 - Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage
Aug. 10 - Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage
Aug. 13 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center
Aug. 15 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 17 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena
Aug. 19 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
Aug. 22 - Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 24 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Aug. 26 - St Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center
Aug. 28 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Bell MTS Place
Aug. 30 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place
Aug. 31 - Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome
Sept. 03 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
Sept. 05 - Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome
Sept. 06 - Portland, Ore. @- Moda Center
Sept. 09 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center
Sept. 10 - Oakland, Calif. @ Oracle Arena
Sept. 13 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
Sept. 14 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Bank of California Stadium
Sept. 17 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
Sept. 19 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
Sept. 21 - Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Sept. 22 - Houston, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sept. 25 - San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center
Sept. 29 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Sports Palace
Oct. 04 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Rock In Rio
Oct. 12 - Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Velez Sarsfield Stadium
Oct. 15 - Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Nacional
