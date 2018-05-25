iPhone Users Could Receive A $50 Refund

Do you own an iPhone ? Do you know if you're eligible for a $50 refund from Apple ?

Back in December, many iPhone 6, iPhone 6s and iPhone SE users bought new batteries because they were experiencing sluggish phones after a software update. According to USA Today , Apple wants to make good on that sour deal they dished out. They will be refunding fifty dollars to those iPhone users who bought an out of warranty battery for those iPhones.

So if you paid full price for the replacement battery before December 29th, you are eligible for the refund. But only if the replacement was done at an Apple store, repair center or an authorized Apple service provider."

Apple says those who are eligible will receive an email before July 27th on how to get their refund electronically or reimbursed on the credit card used to buy the replacement battery.

