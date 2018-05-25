More Than 500 Bibs Still Available For Boilermaker 15K

America's greatest road race still has slots available if you'd like to participate. There are currently more than 500 racing bibs available for the Boilermaker 15K.

In past years, the Boilermaker usually sells out almost instantly. The 5K is sold out currently, but the 15K is not. WKTV reports that it is unusual to have that many openings this late but race organizers said they're not worried.

Registration ends June 15th at midnight. There is a $55.00 race fee, and you can register online .

