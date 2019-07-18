Ilion Pizzeria Fighting Children’s Hunger This Summer

The folks at this Ilion pizzeria are our hometown heroes for serving our community like never before.

Franco's Pizzeria is helping feed kids in need this summer by giving kids a slice of pizza, a bag of chips and a soda or juice for free every weekday, according to WKTV. Owner Daniel Mendez told WKTV he just wants to give back and won't turn anyone away that is in need.

I was one of those kids. I didn't come from a lot, you know, I just worked really hard to get where I am, and there's been people who helped me along the way. So wherever I can, I just try to do the same.

According to Feeding America in 2017, Herkimer County had 2,730 food insecure children, accounting for 20.6% of the kids in the county. It would take over an additional $3.5 million to meet the food needs of these kids, and Franco's is chipping away at that amount each and every day.

Franco's is serving up the free meals for kids every weekday this summer from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.