Igloo Recalls Coolers After Boy Gets Locked Inside

Igloo is recalling coolers after a boy gets locked inside.

A 5 year-old Florida boy crawled into an igloo cooler. The lid closed and locked but luckily his parents heard his cries and pulled him safely out, according to Fox 13 . The family notified Igloo, who issued a recall on the coolers.

"We stand behind the quality of our products, and because your safety and satisfaction are our top priority, we are voluntarily recalling the Igloo Marine Elite coolers ."

The problem is with the stainless steel latch that the company says could "inadvertently close where a person could potentially become locked inside."

Recalled Igloo Coolers:

*Igloo Marine Elite 72 quart; Item #00049375

*Igloo Marine Elite 54 quart; Item #00049374

*Igloo Marine Elite 94 quart; Item #00049574

*Igloo Marine Elite 110 quart; Item #00034108

*Igloo Marine Elite 150 quart; Item #00049573

*Igloo Lockable Latch; Item #00020087

Customers will be sent a free latch-replacement kit or they can call (866)-509-3503 to see if the kit has been mailed out yet.

"We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this issue may have caused."