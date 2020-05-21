How To Make Utica Tomato Pie At Home

If you've grown up in Utica, Rome, or Central New York chances are you have had Tomato Pie at a family party or gathering. Have you ever looked up the recipe for Utica Tomato Pie to make it yourself at home?

Dash of Amy, a online video blogger and writer shared an amazing recipe for you to follow. Amy claims she was originally from Utica, and currently lives in Florida. It's hard to find amazing Tomato Pie in Florida so she shared her recipe online for you to watch and learn. You can read it online through Food 52, or watch the video here:

Ingredients You'll Need:

Here's the ingredient list from Food 52:

Pizza Dough

1 cup water

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons sugar

3 cups flour

2 teaspoons yeast

Toppings

1-2 cups Ragu Traditional sauce

1/3-1/2 cups Parmesan, Romano, Asiago cheese blend (divided)

1/2 teaspoon oregano

2-3 tablespoons butter, softened"

Directions- You can read online an easy 10 step process.

History Of Tomato Pie

Even though Central New York is well known for Tomato Pie, it wasn't necessarily founded here. Tomato Pie came to America during the turn of the 20th century when Italian immigrants came to Philadelphia. Eater.com mentions that Italian-American cooking became the comfort-food norm around Philly, then traveled through the entire East Coast.

South Philadelphia, where most of those 20th-century Italian immigrants settled, claims it's the nation's epicenter of tomato pie, no matter how it's defined. The beauty of Philly-style tomato pie is that many of the best are baked in the same ovens as the hoagie rolls that house the city's best cheesesteaks and roast pork sandwiches, and sometimes made from the very same dough."

Tomato pie is made in wildly different ways across the country. Some places use doughs that are thick and almost undercooked. Others are charred and blistered.

History Of Tomato Pie In Utica With Roma's

One of the amazing shops you can get Tomato Pie at is Roma's. Roma's started in 1999 here in Utica.

It started as a sausage maker and distributor for the Utica region, but two years later branched out into bread and baking as well, and decided to add tomato pie to the repertoire.

Roma’s pie is so special because of the research that went behind the recipe. The owners did their research and experimented with different doughs, sauces, and techniques for about a year before settling on what was best.

Roma doesn’t distribute their tomato pie to other shops or retailers like a lot of bakeries do. They don’t deliver or ship. The only way you’re getting it is by walking in the door."

What Now?

Now you can attempt your own at home!