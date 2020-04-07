How to Make an Easy, No-Sew Mask in Less Than Three Minutes

The CDC now recommends that everyone wear a mask in public, even if they are not showing symptoms of the coronavirus.

Medical masks and N-95 respirators should be reserved for medical staff fighting the this battles on the frontlines, so people are getting creative to make sure they cover their face while making trips outside.

If you have fabric laying around, but don't know how to sew, no need to worry. Here's a quick tutorial on how to make your own mask using some fabric (in this case, a bandana), two hair ties, and some basic folding.

This is something so easy that even the kids can help out and create their own masks. Call today's arts and crafts session planned.

