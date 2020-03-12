How to Land a Role in a Major Motion Picture Right in CNY

Hollywood is calling, right here in Central New York.

American High, the film production company based in the Syracuse suburb of Liverpool, is seeking actors for specific roles in its eighth movie, soon to be shot in CNY. Producer Will Phelps says the upcoming feature film will begin filming later this month, and he's put out a casting call to fill several speaking roles. Here are descriptions of the parts he's looking to cast:

-TRUCKER #1 – 30-50s, male any ethnicity, vulgar, town local

-DRIVE-THRU TEEN – 18-25, male any ethnicity

-FEMALE COP – 20-40s, female, any ethnicity, tough but sympathetic

-FEMALE DANCER – 30-40s, any ethnicity, sexy, bored

-STRUNG OUT GUY – 18-30, male, any ethnicity, rock band party type

-HIGH (ON DRUGS)-WOMAN – 18-30, female, any ethnicity, rock band party type

-TEEN STUDENT – Teenaged boy, must be Indian-American

If you think you're a fit for one of these roles, email a photo and resume to castingbuffalo716@gmail.com, along with the name of the role you're shooting for as the subject line. If selected, you'll be contacted for a video audition.

The movie was shceduled to shoot from mid-March to mid-April, with a tentative release date of summer 2021.