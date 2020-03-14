You have a runny nose, you're coughing and you're running a bit of a fever. This time last year you wouldn't have thought anything of it. But now you're freaking out! Here's how the Coronavirus is different from the flu, so hopefully you can stop worrying.

Fever, cough and shortness of breath are the most common symptoms of the Coronavirus while symptoms of the flu usually include chills, muscle aches, sore throat and a headache.

Symptoms of the flu usually occur one to four days after you catch the disease and you'll feel sick for five to seven days afterward. With the Coronavirus, however, you will start seeing and feeling those symptoms around five to seven days later, being the most ill at around day seven. You will usually feel better by around day eleven, if you're a healthy individual.

Now, not to alarm you, but Coronavirus is considered more contagious and deadlier than the flu. About 0.1% of people who get the flu die each year, while the Coronavirus is looking at a mortality rate of 3.4% as of right now, according to the World Health Organization.

It's all very scary right now, but freaking out won't help you or anyone around you. Stay safe, wash your hands, and if you feel like you might have been infected, contact your doctor right away.