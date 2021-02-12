How Donating To St. Jude Can Be Your Ticket To Space

Going to space is a once-in-a-lifetime adventure. Pair that adventure with St. Jude, and it's truly a win-win.

You can enter for the journey into outer space on the first all-civilian space flight happening in 2021. The best part, it helps benefit St. Jude.

Inspiration4 will have a four-person crew symbolizing the best of humanity. Skilled pilot and adventurer Jared Isaacman, representing Leadership, will be joined by three travelers personifying Hope, Prosperity and Generosity...which could be you. Your donation to St. Jude means you could be the representative for Generosity on this space flight.*"

To enter to win, donate $10* or more to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Your generosity will help fund groundbreaking research and treatment for children with cancer and other life-threatening diseases, and will enter you to win the Generosity seat on this first-of-its-kind space flight. Give more, and you'll get more chances plus the opportunity for other Inspiration4 commemorative items.

The Inspiration4 mission will orbit the Earth, launching from historic Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, FL, later this year. Winner will undergo commercial astronaut training by SpaceX, including partial- and full-mission simulations. Launch date is subject to change based on flight conditions. Passengers will travel on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 launch vehicle and Dragon spacecraft. "

Make a difference today, and maybe win a trip to space too. You can learn more online here.

Become A Partner In Hope and Help St Jude Save Lives

Join the movement by becoming a Partner In Hope, and help save children with cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

All it takes is $19 a month. That's 2 less coffees a week, less than $1 a day. And your monthly gift not only saves lives, it ensures families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food — because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

Become a Partner In Hope online here.