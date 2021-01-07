How Buffalo Is The Key For Utica And Rome To Get Busch Light Beer

If you're looking to save this winter, the key to beer are the following for the Utica and Rome area- Buffalo, and snow.

Busch Light just announced they're bringing back their "Snow Day" promotion. Here's how this promotion works- for every inch of snow, they take $1 off the price of a 24- or 30-pack.

The discount is based on the inches of snow in one specific city in each state between now and the end of March. You can only get up to $15 off one 30-pack or $12 off one 24-pack. And you have to pay full price, then wait for a rebate."

So which city did this promotion pick for New York? They picked the wonderful snow capital of Buffalo New York.

So to recap, you’ll have to pay full price upfront before applying for a rebate that will be capped when the cities picked to represent each state hit the 15-inch mark.

How Much Snow Does Buffalo Actually Get?

According to Best Places, Buffalo averages 85 inches of snow per year. That's way higher than the US average of 28 inches of snow per year. To put that into a little more perspective, here's 10-year snowfall averages at Buffalo from 2010 to 2019 from Current Results:

Days Inches Centi­metres 7.3 January 29.2 74.1 5.9 February 20.8 52.8 3.2 March 11.9 30.3 0.7 April 2.1 5.2 0.0 May 0.0 0.0 0.0 October 0.0 0.1 1.8 November 6.2 15.6 5.7 December 19.0 48.4 24.6 Year 89.2 226.6

So it looks like New York will hit the beer inches pretty quick.

