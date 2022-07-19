How Beautiful Does The Rest Of America Think New York Is?

Here in New York, we all realize New York is beautiful. Does the rest of America think like that?

Let's be honest, we are blessed in New York state, especially here in the Mohawk Valley, Central New York, and Upstate regions. With some of the best national parks including The Adirondacks, scenery, attractions, outdoors activities, mountains, hills, rivers, valleys, and more, we are a gorgeous state.

Thrillist created a list of All 50 States, Ranked by Their Beauty — so where does New York fall on that list? New York ranked Number 17 out of 50 on the list. They had this to say about number 17th New York:

New York State is too often defined by New York City. Too bad, 'cause the wilder reaches of the state rivals the diversity of almost any other. Consider: New York has three coasts (Lake Erie, Lake Ontario, and the Atlantic) and two distinct mountain ranges (the Catskills and the Adirondacks). It claims a slice of Lake Champlain and all of the Finger Lakes. Plus the prettier half of Niagara Falls—there's a reason the best views come when you stand on the Canadian side."

They also added that New York State has more publicly owned land by percentage than any state east of the Mississippi. Also, we are number one in the country for percentage of land owned by the state itself.

Who ranked Number One?

Who beat out New York? California ranked number one:

Yes, it has issues. Lots of ‘em. But how many beautiful things do you know that don’t? For a moment, let’s drop the talk of climate change and traffic and talk for a minute about how California has EVERY SINGLE KIND OF BEAUTY you could possibly want."

Do you agree with that logic? Text us on our app and let us know.

