Peter Cottontail will be hopping down the railroad tracks this year. Grab the kids and hop aboard the Easter Bunny Express for a holiday adventure only a few hours from Utica, New York.

Ride 150 years of history on the Catskill Mountain railroad. Feel the wind through your hair in the open-air cars that will be festively decorated for the Easter Bunny Express.

Easter Bunny Express Dates:

Saturday March 27, 2021

Sunday March 28, 2021

Saturday April 3, 2021

Easter Bunny Express trips will be limited to 60 passengers to allow for social distancing. There will be no stopping or getting off the train. But that just means more time to visit with the Easter Bunny.

Every passenger will receive a bag of candy.

Since the one hour experience on the Catskill Mountain Railroad in Kingston, New York is limited, tickets go fast.

Ticket Prices:

$20.00 – Adults

$14.00 – Children (Ages 2-12)

$19.00 – Discount Adult (Senior/Military/Veteran)

Book your trip on the Easter Bunny Express at Catskillmountainrailroad.com.

The popular Easter Bunny Express won't be running on the Adirondack Railroad this year, so the Catskill Mountain Railroad may be the only opportunity to ride the rails with Peter Cottontail.

The tracks through the Catskills are rich in history. Shipping magnate Thomas Cornell made his fortune operating a fleet of steamboats along the Hudson River. He envisioned a railroad that would connect the Great Lakes with the Hudson River, carrying passengers and cargo year round.