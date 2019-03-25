Easter Bunny Hops Over To Sangertown Square For 2019 Season

You know it's Easter time in Central New York when the Easter Bunny has scheduled his annual visit to Sangertown Square.

The Bunny Patch in Center Court will welcome the Easter Bunny on Saturday, April 6th at 10AM. Coloring sheets will be available for the kids to enjoy while they wait to visit with the Easter Bunny.

The 2019 hours for families to visit with the Easter Bunny at his Bunny Patch in Center Court are Monday – Saturday 10am – 8pm and Sunday 11am – 6pm.

The Easter Bunny will be visiting through April 20th before he hops off to make his deliveries on Easter.