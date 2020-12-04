Tim Allen’s ‘Home Improvement’ Character Will Appear on ‘Last Man Standing’

[Tool Man noises intensify]

More than 20 years after Home Improvement went off the air, its lead character — Tim “The Toolman” Taylor — is getting brought back to life. He will appear on an episode in the ninth and final season of Last Man Standing. The obvious connection between the shows, of course, is that Tim Allen stars on both.

Allen will reprise the role of Tim opposite himself as Last Man Standing’s Mike Baxter in an episode in which “The Baxters see double when Vanessa hires a home improvement repairman who bears an uncannily resemblance to Mike, who is struggling with an idea for his Outdoor Man 10th Anniversary vlog.”

You can see a brief snippet of the episode in this preview for Last Man Standing’s final season.

Although never a #1-rated show, Home Improvement was consistently one of the most popular sitcoms of the 1990s, running from 1991 to 1999 on ABC, and for many years afterwards in syndication. It turned Allen into a major comedy star, and also introduced Pamela Anderson prior to her days on Baywatch. Allen has talked about wanting to bring Home Improvement back before; just last February, he said he would love to make a one-off, one-hour Home Improvement reunion movie to catch up with all the characters. With this Last Man Standing episode, he’ll at least get part of his wish.

The final season of Last Man Standing premieres on Sunday Jan 3 on Fox at 8:30PM. Its weekly time slot is Thursdays at 9:30PM.