Troopers Issue 14,000 Tickets During Thanksgiving Initiative

State Police issued nearly 14,000 tickets during the recent Thanksgiving enforcement initiative.

The traffic enforcement period ran from November 25th to November 29th and targeted unsafe driving.

More than 4.800 tickets were issued for speeding, over 1,800 for seatbelt violations and 228 for distracted driving

Troopers also arrested 155 people for DWI and investigated 757 crashes, including three fatalities.

"Driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs endangers every single traveler on the road, and it simply will not be tolerated," said Governor Cuomo. "Not only during the holidays, but at all times, the message is clear - be responsible and drive sober or make plans for finding a safe ride home. It's literally that simple and by following those rules, our roads will be safer and lives will be saved."