Central New York Woman Narrowly Avoids Making Ground Beef

If you drive in Central New York, you need to keep an eye out for animals in the road - chipmunks, squirrels...and sometimes things that just won't mooooooo-ve.

Debbie Kessler was driving along Putnam Road off Route 12 at about 8:30 in the evening last week, when she was startled by something in the road - not a dog, not a deer, but a COW. Fortunately, Debbie was paying attention so she was able to stop her car before the cow became hamburger.

Debbie says the weird part was that even after she stopped, the cow just stood there - refusing to let her pass. Is that still considered a game of chicken when it's a cow? Is it a a game of Cow-ken?

Eventually, Deborah was able to get around the cow and get on her way.

