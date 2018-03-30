Hollywood Vampires Announce 2018 U.S. Tour Dates

Alice Cooper , Johnny Depp and Joe Perry all have plenty of other things to keep themselves busy, but they're evidently having too much fun with their Hollywood Vampires project to let it end: The band will be back on the road for a slew of tour dates later this year.

At present, the Vampires' 2018 tour plans won't put them in front of many audiences in the United States — the group's North American tour plans only amount to a brief run of casino shows, all set to take place over the span of a few days in late May. After that, they'll spend the summer in Europe, starting with Russian dates to close out the month and moving on to the rest of the continent and the United Kingdom. Tickets — including VIP packages — can be purchased at the Hollywood Vampires website .

According to Cooper, fans can also expect to hear a new album out of the Vampires at some point — and seemingly sooner rather than later. "All the guys are writing right now," he said last fall, predicting the group would head into the studio early this year. "Johnny did five movies this year, just so we could free up time for next year. Joe is finishing up with Aerosmith ; I'm finishing up with Alice Cooper for a while so that we can all get together and go back out on tour again. That's a fun band to be in."

Hollywood Vampires 2018 Tour Dates

5/17 — Turning Stone Resort Casino, Verona, NY

5/18 — Casino Rama Resort, Orillia, ON

5/20 — Foxwoods Resort Casino, Mashantucket, CT

5/21 — The Sands Casino Resort, Bethlehem, PA

5/28 — Olympisky, Moscow, Russia

5/30 — Ice Palace, St. Petersburg, Russia

6/02 — Stadtpark, Hamburg, Germany

6/04 — Zitzdele Spandau, Berlin, Germany

6/10 — Rockin' Helsinki, Helsinki, Finland

6/12 — Torwar, Warsaw, Poland

6/13 — Prague Rocks 2018, Czech Republic

6/14 — Sparkassenpark, Monchengladbach, Germany

6/16 — Genting Arena, Birmingham, U.K.

6/17 — Manchester Arena, Manchester, U.K.

6/19 — Glasgow SEE Hydro, Glasgow, U.K.

6/20 — Wembley Arena, London, U.K.

6/22 — Hellfest, Clisson, France

6/24 — Graspop Festival, Dessel, Belgium

6/27 — Tollwood, Munich, Germany

6/29 — Jahrhunderthalle, Frankfurt, Germany

6/30 — Clam Castle, Klam, Austria

7/03 — Samsung Hall, Zurich, Switzerland

7/07 — Summer Festival, Lucca, Italy

7/08 — Cavea, Rome, Italy