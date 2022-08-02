Syracuse Police are investigating two separate shooting incidents just blocks apart that left four people with gunshot wounds to their legs.

All are expected to survive, police said.

The first incident happened around 9:00 p.m. on Monday night on Townsend Street where responding officers located a 23-year-old woman who had been shot in the leg, Syacuse.com reports. Then, at the hospital a short time later, Police say two 19-year-olds arrived also having suffered bullet wounds in the leg area.

As the night progressed, Syracuse police would be called to another shooting incident just a half-mile from where the previous shooting was reported. Officers responded to Stewart Court and Jackson Street at around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning where they would locate another shooting victim, a man who was also shot in the leg.

The 19-year-old male victim would be taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police are still investigating and have not said whether they believe the incidents are related, according to reports.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to call 315-442-5200.

