Watch As NY Forest Rangers Carry Injured Hiker Down Steep ADK Trail

When an accident occurs on the hiking trails, Forest Rangers are always fast to respond. Here's yet another example of them hard at work.

NYS Department of Environmental Conservation NYS Department of Environmental Conservation loading...

Forest Rangers were requested for help up in Essex County after a hiker injured their knee on the trails. Ray Brook Dispatch told Ranger's the individual was unable to walk out of the forest on their own and needed to be carried out.

The 53-year-old from Hamilton was hiking down the Hurricane Mountain trail in the Town of Keene with their spouse and dog. As they were on their walk, the individual splinted their knee, fell, and was unable to get back up.

NYS Department of Environmental Conservation NYS Department of Environmental Conservation loading...

Rangers Lewis, Balerno, Black, Burns, Curcio, Martin, Mecus, and O'Connor suited up and got ready for the carry-out. They used backpack carriers when navigating through steep and rocky sections, switching to the wheeled litter when possible.

NYS Department of Environmental Conservation NYS Department of Environmental Conservation loading...

The Ranger's were able to put the injured hiker on the back of an ATV for the last mile, before finally reaching the trailhead. The hiker was then taken to Elizabeth Hospital for additional medical attention.

Here's a look at new and veteran Forest Rangers completing wheeled litter training, in case this an incident like the one mentioned ever happens in their neck of the woods.

NYS Department of Environmental Conservation NYS Department of Environmental Conservation loading...

NYS Department of Environmental Conservation NYS Department of Environmental Conservation loading...

The work Forest Rangers put in every day, protecting all of those who venture into New York State Parks never goes unnoticed. Their commitment to ensuring our safety in the great outdoors is tremendous. We are forever grateful for our State Forest Rangers and all they do.

Moose on Loose Strolls New York Beach A moose was captured wandering Port Henry beach before heading back home to the forest where she belonged. An employee preparing to open the gates captured the majestic animal early one morning.

Photographer Captures Stunning Northern Lights In Old Forge It's not really common to see northern lights in Central New York, but photographer Kurt Gardner captured the beautiful conformation of them near Old Forge.

DEC Rescues 7 Animals in 20 Days The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation rescues humans lost or hurt while hiking, boating or just enjoying the great outdoors. But they also rescue the animals that call the outdoors home. Officers have rescued 7 animals in the last 20 days alone.

Anna's Last Ride: Outpouring of Love as Ilion Teen Passes Away Hundreds of people lined the streets to honor Anna Labella, the Ilion girl who fought one hell of a cancer battle.