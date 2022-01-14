$9 Million Mansion Has The Best Views In New York State [PHOTOS]

Despite the drawbacks of living in a state such as New York, like the high taxes and cold weather months, it's vastly underrated for its scenery and wide open space. Yes, there's New York City, Buffalo, Syracuse and Albany, but in between those large cities, you have gorgeous greenery and water views that can take your breath away.

There are some downright amazing properties in New York State, and one of them is located Garrison, overlooking the Hudson River and West Point.

This mansion and estate is listed for $9.5 million on Zillow, and features an astonishing six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, with nearly 12,000 square feet of total space.

The home was originally built in 1864 and has undergone renovations and expansions over the years, with the last transformation coming in 2014.

The views of the hills of the Hudson Valley and Hudson River are incredible and the pillars and architecture make you think you're somewhere in Greece, rather than New York.

The inside is mesmerizing, with huge rooms with fine furnishings and a kitchen that is absolutely ridiculous with how big it is.

Check out some photos below.

Historic and Gorgeous Mansion in New York State

