Hey New Yorker’s! Don’t Put Away Your Fishing Poles!

From Lake Ontario to Montauk, some New Yorkers love fishing in the month of November. Sure it is getting colder but November is still filled with some warm temperatures that even those fisherman that don't like the cold, like me, can still enjoy some awesome conditions. Remember anglers, it is a long winter. So, let's get out there before the ice laden shorelines create some slippery and unfavorable conditions, though some like that. I still don't get it.

As the salmon are finishing their run up the Lake Ontario tributaries, the steelhead and brown trout will begin to nestle into their winter homes in those same rivers and streams. Most trout fishing in New York ended on October 15th, with the "catch and release" season going though March 31st.

However, the tributaries of Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River have different regulations. You can get a complete list of New York State fishing laws at dec.ny.gov. Please don't forget to purchase your fishing license if you haven't been out yet this year.

Saltwater anglers don't need a fishing license. There is a saltwater fishing registration that no one seems to know about and I have never heard being enforced, but it's there. According to thefisherman.com reports, Montauk is still enjoying the tail end of the striped bass migration run. Acre size pods of the species mixed in with bluefish and false albacore create a fisherman's paradise this time of year.

Charter boats often have amazing deals this time of year. Though the conditions can be at times unpredictable, you can also enjoy some magnificent sunshine on the water with monster size fish exploding from the water around you. Don't miss out. Even if you don't live near and unable to drive to either of these regions of New York, there is still plenty of fishing around you this time of year, no matter where you live in New York. It will surely be a long winter of reel repair and gear maintenance. Get out there!

