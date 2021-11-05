Run With Santa’s Reindeer on NY Farm Or Have Them Come to Your Home

Did you know there's a reindeer farm, along Reindeer Drive, where you can run with the animals that drive Santa's sleigh? They may even show up at your house on Christmas Day.

Shortsville Reindeer Farm, in Shortsville, New York, began in 2017. Today you can meet Moose, Ragnar, Uhtred, and Little Buddy. "Our reindeer are gentle, social animals and enjoy following us around as we work in the pasture and add a sense of wonder to our days," owner Mike Schaertl shared. "Today we share the joy by bringing our pets out to community events and welcoming visitors to our farm on a few days each year."

Photo Credit - John Kucko

Kick-off the holiday season with a reindeer run on Saturday, November 27. Can't run? There's a reindeer walk too. You can sign up at Runsignup.com.

You can visit and feed the reindeer at the farm during the entire holiday season, but you have to make an appointment. You can also have them come to your home. "Hire the reindeer for your event. We'd love to help add some magic to your winter."

Photo Credit - Shortsville Reindeer Farm

The reindeer will even be working on Christmas Day. The owners are holding a raffle, with all the proceeds going to Foodlink. Purchase a $10 ticket for a chance to win reindeer at your house for an hour on Christmas Day. Get more information and buy your raffle ticket to have reindeer at your house on December 25th at Shortsvillereindeer.com.

If you'd like to visit the Reindeer farm, appointments are necessary to limit guests during the coronavirus pandemic.

Shortsville Reindeer Farm, on Reindeer Drive, is just past Syracuse and is less than a two-hour drive from Utica.

