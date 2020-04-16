Here’s One Unfamiliar Phone Number You Probably Want to Answer

In this day and age of scams and phishing and unwanted solicitors and telemarketers, we've become very suspicious about any unrecognizable incoming phone calls.

One number in particular (518-704-2704) has been coming up recently on a lot of people's cell phones in Central New York. It's a number you need to recognize and a call you will probably want to answer. It's from the New York State Department of Labor and it probably concerns your application for unemployment benefits. It's likely a representative calling to help with filing or processing your claim.

A couple of reminders, according to the New York State DOL's Facebook page:

1. Like many NYers, DOL reps are working from home, so your caller ID may show 'PRIVATE CALLER' 2. Protecting your private information is critically important. ANYONE calling from NYS DOL will verify their identity by providing: (a) the date you filed your application; & (b) the type of claim.

After claims are filed, they generally take two or three weeks to be completed and reach you in the form of compensation.

