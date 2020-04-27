Here’s a Quarantine Home Project That Could Save Your Life

DIY projects are on the rise as many of us are stuck at home during the coronavirus shut-down. There's one you can do that might just save your life.

Central New Yorkers have been stuck at home for weeks, and as a result, DIY projects are on the rise. Local home improvement stores say their paint departments are going non-stop, and as the weather warms up, outdoor projects are starting up as well.

One project - that you may not have gotten to yet - could save your life.

This week, take the time to clean the lint out of your dryer. The lint that accumulates in your dryer and the associated vent is a big fire hazard. It's not a tough job, and it will make a big difference.

It's a bit easier if you have an electric dryer, because then you can simply unplug it in order to access the rear of the dryer. You'll need to be a little more careful if you've got a gas dryer. Be sure to clean the ducts, and any lint from the dryer itself. You'll need a brush especially designed for cleaning the ducts, like this one from Amazon. CNET.com put together instructions on exactly how to get the job done.

What DIY jobs are you getting done at home?