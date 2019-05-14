Here’s a Great New York Job: Drink Beer and Get Paid For It

Here's a great idea if you've got nothing else going on this summer: You could be a beer taster and ambassador.

Natural Light — or Natty Light — is hunting for summer interns to get paid for drinking (cheap) beer. “We’re looking for a well-rounded, fun human being, who knows how to get things done,” brand manager Leon Solimani said in a recruitment video. The pay is $40 an hour. Here are some of the duties and qualifications, as spelled out on the Natty Light website:

-Attend various events as an ambassador of the brand

-Create viral content across all Natural Light social channels

-Guerilla Marketing. If you have to ask, you can’t handle it.

-Product research (yes, it’s what you think it is)

-Design some sick swag that gives consumers all the feels

-Attention to detial

-Did you notice I misspelled detail? If you did, please apply

-Be outgoing, but not annoying, there is a fine line

-Just be cool

“We’re running Natty Light, not your uncle’s accounting firm,” Solimani said. To apply for the two-month gig, no need to send in your resume or provide references.

“Look, I am sick and tired of high-quality human beings being overlooked because they’re not on the dean’s list,” Solimani said. “Do we like awesome grades? Sure. But on top of that, we want an ambitious, scrappy trailblazer.”

The internship takes place in New York City at the Anheuser-Busch offices in the Big Apple. Students who are at least 21 years old can apply until May 19th .