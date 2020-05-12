An employee at LaRoma’s Pizzeria on Floyd Avenue in Rome recently tested positive for Hepatitis A.

The Oneida County Health Department says as a result, the individual may have infected customers who ordered take-out from the restaurant.

In collaboration with The Oneida County Health Department, Rome Memorial Hospital organized a free Hepatitis A drive-thru vaccine clinic at Chestnut Commons on Thursday, May 14th from 4 p.m to 7 p.m.

Those who may have been exposed at LaRoma’s between April 27th and May 4th should get their preventative vaccine.

Rome Memorial Hospital Director of Infection Prevention Emma Ingalls, RN says, "Because of the critical time window for individuals to receive preventative treatment, we are offering the drive-through clinic to increase access to the Hepatitis A vaccine to prevent a widespread community outbreak."

There is no appointment necessary. You can also get your vaccine by calling 315.798.5747 and pressing ‘1.’

The Hepatitis A vaccine is effective up to 14 days after the initial exposure. That is why it is critical for anyone who may have had take-out from LaRoma's between the dates mentioned above to get a vaccine.

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver infection caused by the hepatitis A virus. It is spread by consuming food or drinks or by using utensils that have been handled by an infected person. It can also be spread from close, personal contact with an infected person.