The first two Hellboy movies by Guillermo Del Toro were weird, beautiful things. But they were also rated PG-13. There was only so much they could get away with. The new Hellboy , directed by Neil Marshall, is definitely rated R. The red-band trailer makes that clear. It’s got more f-bombs in just a couple minutes than most entire comic-book movies have.

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Hellboy is back, and he’s on fire. From the pages of Mike Mignola’s seminal work, this action packed story sees the legendary half-demon superhero (David Harbour, “Stranger Things”) called to the English countryside to battle a trio of rampaging giants. There he discovers The Blood Queen, Nimue (Milla Jovovich, Resident Evil series), a resurrected ancient sorceress thirsting to avenge a past betrayal. Suddenly caught in a clash between the supernatural and the human, Hellboy is now hell-bent on stopping Nimue without triggering the end of the world.

The tone is pretty quirky — this is a super-dark movie, but also there’s a lot of jokes? — but I do like the idea of an R-rated Hellboy. If any comic book could benefit from an adult rating for its movie, it’s this one. Hellboy opens in theaters on April 12.