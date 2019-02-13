After a 3-year break-up, Heart is back together for a massive 'Love Alive Tour' that includes three stops in CNY with special guests Joan Jett and Sheryl Crow.

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Ann and Nancy Wilson, best known for “Barracuda,” “Crazy on You” and “All I Wanna Do is Make Love to You” have mended fences and are hopeful the tour will spark some positive new energy.

The 'Love Alive Tour' - named after the second track from Heart's 1977 album Little Queen – begins on July 9 in St. Louis. Heart and Sheryl Crow will play SPAC and Lakeview Amphitheater, while the Darien Lake show will feature Joan Jett.

Heart 'Love Alive' 2019 Tour tickets go on sale Friday.

7/9 – St. Louis, MO, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre +&

7/11 – Chicago, IL, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre +&

7/14 – Toronto, ON, Budweiser Stage +#

7/16 – Montreal, QC, Centre Bell +#

7/17 – Mansfield, MA, Xfinity Center +#

7/20 – Hartford, CT, Xfinity Theatre +#

7/21 – Saratoga Springs, NY, Saratoga Performing Arts Center +&

7/23 – Bangor, ME, Darling's Waterfront Pavilion +#

7/24 – Gilford, NH, Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion +#

7/26 – Darien Center, NY, Darien Lake Amphitheater ^#

7/27 – Cincinnati, OH, Riverbend Music Theater #

7/29 – Bethel, NY, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts +#

7/30 – Syracuse, NY, St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview +#

8/1 – Burgettstown, PA, KeyBank Pavilion ^#

8/2 – Camden, NJ, BB&T Pavilion ^#

8/4 – Cleveland, OH, Blossom Music Theater ^#

8/5 – Detroit, MI, DTE Energy Music Pavilion ^#

8/7 – Indianapolis, IN, Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center ^#

8/8 – Nashville, TN, Ascend Amphitheater ^#

8/10 – Raleigh, NC, Coastal Credit Union Music Park ^#

8/11 – Virginia Beach, VA, Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater ^#

8/13 – Columbia, MD, Merriweather Post Pavilion ^#

8/14 – Charlotte, NC, PNC Music Pavilion ^#

8/16 – West Palm Beach, FL, Coral Sky Amphitheater #

8/17 – Tampa, FL, MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater ^#

8/19 – Atlanta, GA, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre %#

8/20 – Birmingham, AL, Oak Mountain Amphitheatre %#

8/22 – Houston, TX, Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ^#

8/23 – Dallas, TX, Dos Equis Pavilion #

8/25 – Albuquerque, NM, Isleta Amphitheater ^#

8/27 – Chula Vista, CA, North Island Credit Union Amphitheater ^#

8/28 – Phoenix, AZ, Ak-Chin Pavilion ^#

8/30 – Salt Lake City, UT, USANA Amphitheater

8/31 – Denver, CO, Pepsi Center ^#

9/3 – Portland, OR, Sunlight Supply Amphitheater ^#

9/4 – Tacoma, WA, Tacoma Dome ^#

9/6 – Concord, CA, Concord Pavilion ^#

9/8 – Las Vegas, NV, Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort ^

9/9 – Hollywood, CA, Hollywood Bowl ^#

+with Sheryl Crow

^with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts

&Lucie Silvas opening

#Elle King opening

%with Brandi Carlile