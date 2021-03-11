Have You Tried Utica’s Biggest Pretzel?

Holy pretzel, that looks delicious. Do you know about this Lenten snack? It's absolutely huge and needs heavy-duty equipment to stand it up.

Let us introduce you to the Colossal Pretzel Florentine. It's an oversized jumbo pretzel stuffed with spinach and three kinds of cheese and served with a side of marinara sauce. The Colossal Pretzel feeds 4 to 6 people and is available at Rintrona's Bistro, French Road in Utica, for 15.95. Marisa, the owner, tells us she has lots of plans for this pretzel.

Do you think you could eat one all by yourself? We know we could.

Did You Know The Pretzel Began As A Food For Lent?

Catholic Culture says Lent is a period of fasting, self-denial, and prayer, in imitation of our Lord's fasting, forty days and forty nights, and in preparation for the feast of Easter. There's much evidence that shows the pretzel was intended to be eaten during Lent in place of meat, dairy, and eggs.

The History Channel tells us that by the 17th century, the pretzel's interlocking loops had come to symbolize undying love as well.

Pretzel legend has it that in 1614 in Switzerland, royal couples used a pretzel in their wedding ceremonies (similar to how a wishbone might be used today) to seal the bond of matrimony and that this custom may have been the origin of the phrase “tying the knot.” [History Channel]

Make Your Own Pretzel:

We like this recipe we found on Pinterest that uses only flour, salt, sugar, yeast, and water. Find the full recipe here.