David Gordon Green ‘s Halloween is a direct sequel to the original 1978 film, ignoring all the sequels that reboots that followed, but it’s also a loving homage to the horror classic. Packed with fun callbacks to famous scenes, the film is like a Halloween remix – all the old stuff you love with a new flavor. Like the movie, John Carpenter ’s new score also pays tribute to the iconic music of his slasher classic with some new twists.

Before the new Halloween hits theaters next month, Carpenter shared the first full track off the score on Twitter. “The Shape Returns” is a new piano-driven take on the original Halloween theme, with some of Carpenter’s signature ominous synth laid across the top. The track pays homage to the classic theme – honestly it's the best dang horror theme of all time – but brings a new energy and style to it. That’s not the only time you’ll hear the theme remixed across the score though; several new versions are featured throughout the film.

Music for the new Halloween was composed by Carpenter, along with his son Cody Carpenter and godson Daniel Davies. It’s not just a big deal because it’s the final showdown between Michael Myers and Jamie Lee Curtis ‘ Laurie Strode, but because this film marks the first time John Carpenter’s been involved in a Halloween project since the third film, 1982’s Season of the Witch .

The new soundtrack comes out on October 19, the same day the movie hits theaters, and you can pre-order it on limited-edition vinyl at Sacred Bones’ website . I saw the film at the Toronto Film Festival earlier this month, and it was one of the most fun times I’ve had at the movies all year; trust me, you’ll want to see this one with the biggest audience, and hear Carpenter’s new music as loud as possible. But before the new Halloween arrives, don’t miss out on the original’s return to theaters later this month.