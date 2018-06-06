For the second straight show of their 2018 European tour, Guns N' Roses had a big treat in store for their fans.

At tonight's show at the Dyrskuepladsen in Odense, Denmark, the band gave fans the first live performance of " Shadow of Your Love " in more than 30 years. The long-hidden Appetite for Destruction rarity was recently released as the lead single from the band's upcoming expanded editions of its classic 1987 album.

You can watch fan-shot video of the performance below.

In Berlin last Sunday, the group marked the opening night of the tour by performing, for the first time ever , a cover of "Slither" by Velvet Revolver, the band that featured then-exiled Guns N' Roses veterans Slash , Duff McKagan and Matt Sorum alongside former Stone Temple Pilots singer Scott Weiland .

They performed "Slither" again tonight, along with the usual assortment of tracks from their own back catalog as well as those from their classic rock peers, including Pink Floyd 's "Wish You Were Here," the Who 's "The Seeker" and Soundgarden 's "Black Hole Sun."

The European leg of Guns N' Roses Not in This Lifetime tour continues on June 9 at England's Donington Park. The band is currently scheduled to be on the road through the end of November .

The various editions of the expanded Appetite for Destruction reissues – which includes a monstrous $999 "Locked N' Loaded" edition – arrive in stores on June 29.