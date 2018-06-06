Green Day and 1-2-3-4 Go! Records threw their support behind the theatrical run of the Turn It Around: The Story of East Bay Punk documentary in 2017. Now they're making sure that fans who want to own it can not only pick up the film, but the soundtrack as well. Blu-Ray and DVD combo packs and soundtrack options are now available to pre-order here ahead of the June 22 street date.

Iggy Pop provided the narration for the film, with members of Green Day, Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett , Rancid 's Tim Armstrong , Spearhead's Michael Franti, Fugazi 's Ian Mackaye, Bikini Kill's Kathleen Hanna, Guns N' Roses ' bassist Duff McKagan and others are among those discussing the scene in the film. A trailer for the film can be viewed above.

Corbett Redford directed the film, while Green Day served as executive producers on the project. The film not only spans 30 years of Bay Area punk music, but does take a closer look at Berkeley's 924 Gilman Street collective which spurred much of the musical revolution.

As stated, the film will be released for purchase on June 22, with the 2-disc Blu-Ray/DVD pack including five extra deleted scenes. As for the soundtrack, it's a large collection that's well representative of the scene. The compilation includes 35 mostly rare, unreleased or out-of-print tracks from Green Day, Rancid, Neurosis, Operation Ivy, Jawbreaker, NOFX, Pinhead Gunpowder, Mr. T Experience and many others. See the full track listing below. Proceeds from sales of the soundtrack will go to the Women's Daytime Drop In Center in Berkeley, Calif.

Turn It Around: The Story of East Bay Punk Soundtrack

Crimpshrine, "Another Day"

Fang, "I Wanna Be on TV"

Christ on Parade, "Thoughts of War"

Special Forces, "Berkeley Hardcore"

Corrupted Morals, "Be All You Can Be"

Neurosis, "United Sheep"

Sewer Trout, "Wally and Beaver Go To Nicaragua"

The Lookouts, "Mendocino Homeland"

Isocracy, "Hippie Man"

Soup, "Control"

Sweet Children, "Sweet Children (Demo)"

MTX, "At Gilman Street"

Sweet Baby, "She's From Salinas"

Kwik Way, "Pacifica on Saturday"

Kamala and the Karnivores, "Back To Bodie"

Jawbreaker, "Equalized (Demo, J. Robbins Mix)"

Crimpshrine, "Summertime"

Operation Ivy, "Hedgecore"

Beatnigs, "Television"

Operation Ivy, "Unity"

Filth, "The List"

Blatz, "Berkeley Is My Baby (And I Wanna Kill It)"

Econochrist, "Epidemic"

Spitboy, "Sexism Impressed"

Yeastie Girlz, "Yeast Power"

Nuisance, "Dragonfly (Brouhaha version)"

Monsula, "Firecracker"

Pinhead Gunpowder, "Losers of the Year"

Pansy Division, "Luv Luv Luv"

The Potatomen, "On The Avenue"

Jawbreaker, "Condition Oakland"

NOFX, "I'm Telling Tim"

Rancid, "Journey to the End of the East Bay"

Green Day, "Welcome to Paradise (Kerplunk)"

The Armstrongs, "If There Was Ever a Time"

