Styx Will Release Two New Albums This Summer

Styx have announced the release of two new albums for this summer.

But don't get too excited. One is an expanded version of their latest studio LP, last year's The Mission , and the other is a live record guitarist Tommy Shaw recorded with the Contemporary Youth Orchestra.

Styx's The Mission , a concept album about space travel, will get a 5.1 surround remix plus some new video content. You can see the track listing for Shaw's Sing for the Day! -- which was recorded in concert last year -- below.

" The Mission , a concept album of all new music, is a trip,” Shaw said in a press release announcing the albums. “Now it’s coming to you in 5.1 surround and you’re cordially invited to strap yourselves in and take that trip with us, then take it again!”

The album will be expanded to a two-disc set, including a CD of the original album plus a new Blu-ray featuring the surround mix, visualizations for the 14 tracks based on the LP's artwork, The Making of The Mission Documentary with interviews and four music videos: the official clip for "Gone Gone Gone,” a video created by NASA for “Gone Gone Gone,” the lyric video for “Radio Silence” and a live clip of “Radio Silence” from the band's show in Syracuse last year.

Sing for the Day! features Shaw and the Contemporary Youth Orchestra's performance at Cleveland's Waetjen Auditorium. Songs include Styx classics "Too Much Time on My Hands," "Fooling Yourself" and "Blue Collar Man," as well as the solo hit "Girls With Guns," the Damn Yankees track "High Enough" and a version of Styx's "Crystal Ball" with the debut of a verse never recorded by the band.

Shaw called Sing for the Day! -- which will be released on Blu-ray, CD and digital formats -- "a retrospective look at some of my favorite songs I’ve written and co-written, performed with Contemporary Youth Orchestra, now remixed in glorious 5.1, [which] takes them all to a higher place I’d never imagined." The set also includes audio of four songs not included in the video portion.

Sing for the Day! is out on June 29; the new version of The Mission arrives a month later, on July 27.

Tommy Shaw and the Contemporary Youth Orchestra, 'Sing for the Day!' Track Listing

1. "Overture"

2. "Girls With Guns"

3. "Too Much Time on My Hands"

4. "Fooling Yourself"

5. "Diamond"

6. "Crystal Ball"

7. "Boat on the River"

8. "Sing for the Day"

9. "Renegade"

10. "Man in the Wilderness"

11. "Come Again"

12. "High Enough"

13. "Blue Collar Man"

Blu-ray Bonus Songs

Down That Highway

The Great Divide

I’ll Be Coming Home

The Night Goes On