Grab the poles! There's another free fishing weekend in central New York.

You can fish for free in the fresh waters of New York State June 29th & 30th. If you've never fished, or just want to get out on the water, do with license free the weekend before Independence Day.

The last free fishing weekend in New York was Feb. 16-17 and there will only be 2 days left this year to cast a line without a license. September 28th and November 11th.

You need a fishing license if you are 16 years and older and fishing for:

*Freshwater fish species by angling, spearing, hooking, longbow, and tip-ups.

*Frog species by spearing, catching with the hands or by use of a club or hook.

*Freshwater baitfish for personal use.

No fishing license required if:

*Fishing on a licensed fishing preserve

*Fishing during the free fishing weekend

*Fishing at a free fishing clinic

*A resident landowner primarily engaged in farming (including lessees and members of their immediate families) when fishing on farm lands they are occupying and cultivating.

*A farm fish pond license holder (including members of their immediate families) fishing on waters covered by the license.

*A Native American living and fishing on reservation land.

*A patient residing at a qualifying U.S. Veterans Administration hospital or facility in New York State.

Fishing License Fees:

$25 for the year

$12 for 7 days

$5 for 1 day