Governor Cuomo Says Some Youth Sports Are Back in Early July

Certain Mohawk Valley teams will be among the first in New York State to resume play.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday afternoon that certain "low-risk" youth sports can take the field again on Monday, July 6th, but only in regions of the state that have successfully emerged from the New York Pause plan. The Empire State will initially permit six sports--baseball, softball, gymnastics, cross country, crew and field hockey--and will allow up to two visitors per child as spectators.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Cuomo called the move "another step towards a return to normalcy."

The Mohawk Valley was among the state's first regions to be cleared to enter the third phase of the re-opening process, following the lockdown during the COVID-19 health crisis.

The announcement from Governor Cuomo presented some questions. What about practice? After all, Little League Baseball requires two weeks of practice before games can be played. It looks like most teams can begin practicing in groups of 10, in advance of the July 6 re-start.

Social distancing and masks would probably still be required in baseball dugouts. And, sadly, the traditional post-game handshake line to engender good sportsmanhip will have to wait.

As for adults looking forward to beer league softball games, those activities are likely to begin soon as well. Meanwhile, the Major League Baseball season is still up in the air, due to friction between the owners and the players' union, with regard to discussion over the potential length of a shortened season and the percentage of players' salaries that would be paid.