Golden Corral Restaurant Opening In CNY

Golden Corral tells NewsChannel 9 the company is building a restaurant on Simon Drive, next to Lowe's, facing Midler Avenue and I-690 in Syracuse with construction to start in May.

Golden Corral is best known for their endless buffet for breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner. You can choose from over 150 items including USDA, grilled to order sirloin steaks, pork, seafood, and shrimp alongside traditional favorites like pot roast, fried chicken, meatloaf, mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, Bourbon Street Chicken, fresh salads, their famous yeast rolls, the Smokehouse, and dessert all the time.

Looks like you can also eat cheap! Golden Corral is currently running a special where kids eat for 99 cents every Monday - Thursday (Limit 2 kids' special offers with each adult buffet purchase. Children 3 & under eat free.)

