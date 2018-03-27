Person Apparently Falls from Adirondack Building in Utica

Police in Utica are investigating an incident on Genesee Street in the city after a person apparently fell from the the Adirondack Bank building.

A crowd had gathered around the scene of the incident and what looks like a covered body was lying on the sidewalk.

Utica Police PIO, Lt. Bryan Coromato, confirms one person is dead in the incident. He said it appeared the person may have fallen, or jumped from the building.

Scene of a person's apparent fall from the Adirondack Bank building in Utica. March 27, 2018. (Photo by Jeff Monaski / WIBX)

No other details are available. Check back for more information.