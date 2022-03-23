Colgate’s Langel Finalist For Hugh Durham National Coach Of The Year Award
After leading his team to a second straight NCAA Tournament appearance and third in four years, Colgate University Men’s Basketball Coach Matt Langel has been named a finalist for the Hugh Durham National Coach of the Year Award.
The Hugh Durham award is presented annually to the top Division I mid-major coach in college basketball.
The Raiders won their third conference title in four years and earned a No. 14 seed in the NCAA tournament, where they fell to Big Ten regular season champion Wisconsin, 67-60 last Friday in Milwaukee.
Colgate reached its fifth consecutive Patriot League championship game this year, with three regular season championships during that stretch.
No other Patriot League team has ever reached four consecutive title games.
Langel is in his 11th season as the head man at Colgate and is a three-time Patriot League Coach of the Year.
In 2020, he became the first coach in Patriot League history to three-peat the Coach of the Year honor.
2021-22 HUGH DURHAM AWARD FINALISTS
Matt Langel, Colgate
Griff Aldrich, Longwood
John Becker, Vermont
Randy Bennett, Saint Mary's
Scott Bennett, Bellarmine
Todd Golden, San Francisco
Jared Grasso, Bryant
Eric Henderson, South Dakota State
Shaheen Holloway, Saint Peter's
Ben Jacobson, Northern Iowa
Robert Jones, Norfolk State
Bashir Mason, Wagner
Matt McMahon, Murray State
Bucky McMillan, Samford
Lamont Paris, Chattanooga
Rick Pitino, Iona
Todd Simon, Southern Utah
Pat Skerry, Towson
Danny Sprinkle, Montana State
Chris Victor, Seattle
The Hugh Durham Award is named for a coach who built winning programs at three schools, Jacksonville University, Florida State and the University of Georgia.