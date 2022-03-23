After leading his team to a second straight NCAA Tournament appearance and third in four years, Colgate University Men’s Basketball Coach Matt Langel has been named a finalist for the Hugh Durham National Coach of the Year Award.

The Hugh Durham award is presented annually to the top Division I mid-major coach in college basketball.

Colgate v Syracuse Brett Carlsen, Getty Images loading...

The Raiders won their third conference title in four years and earned a No. 14 seed in the NCAA tournament, where they fell to Big Ten regular season champion Wisconsin, 67-60 last Friday in Milwaukee.

Colgate reached its fifth consecutive Patriot League championship game this year, with three regular season championships during that stretch.

No other Patriot League team has ever reached four consecutive title games.

Langel is in his 11th season as the head man at Colgate and is a three-time Patriot League Coach of the Year.

In 2020, he became the first coach in Patriot League history to three-peat the Coach of the Year honor.

2021-22 HUGH DURHAM AWARD FINALISTS

Matt Langel, Colgate

Griff Aldrich, Longwood

John Becker, Vermont

Randy Bennett, Saint Mary's

Scott Bennett, Bellarmine

Todd Golden, San Francisco

Jared Grasso, Bryant

Eric Henderson, South Dakota State

Shaheen Holloway, Saint Peter's

Ben Jacobson, Northern Iowa

Robert Jones, Norfolk State

Bashir Mason, Wagner

Matt McMahon, Murray State

Bucky McMillan, Samford

Lamont Paris, Chattanooga

Rick Pitino, Iona

Todd Simon, Southern Utah

Pat Skerry, Towson

Danny Sprinkle, Montana State

Chris Victor, Seattle

The Hugh Durham Award is named for a coach who built winning programs at three schools, Jacksonville University, Florida State and the University of Georgia.

Utica Zoo Hosts Their Annual Animal Bracket Challenge Take a look at the bracket for yourself! A link to vote for the animals is available below.

21 New York State Food Challenges Man Vs Food Has Taken Have you ever watched Man v. Food? If so, have you ever wondered where across New York State the show has visited? What food challenges were featured?

So far New York State has been featured in Seasons 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, and 9. Through all of those seasons, Man vs. Food has visited New York State 21 times and counting. Here's a look at all the challenges, cities, and restaurants featured: