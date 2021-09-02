Go Back in Time on Unique Whistle Stop Tour Aboard Postwar Era Railcars

Go back in time on a special Whistle Stop tour from New York to Pittsburgh, aboard two restored railcars from the postwar era. Only 36 passengers will have the unique opportunity to travel the original route of the Broadway Limited.

With the renowned on-board meal service, luxurious sleeping accommodations, and rapid transit time between New York and Chicago, the Pennsylvania Railroad’s famous Broadway Limited represented the pinnacle of cross-country rail travel back in the day. The train carried millions of passengers across America’s railways between 1912 and 1995.

Several of the streamlined 1949 passenger cars have been preserved across the country by private operators. One will be open to a select few on the Whistle Stop tour on the weekend of October 8 through 10. A second train, Executive Rail’s newly-renovated Chester County, a former New York Central parlor car built-in 1946 will follow.

The first-class trip from New York to Pittsburgh and back will take passengers past several significant railroading sites, including Philadelphia’s iconic 30th Street Station, the Rockville Bridge (a National Historic Civil Engineering Landmark), and the famous Horseshoe Curve. While onboard, riders will be treated to authentic 1949 cuisine from the original Broadway Limited menus and prepared to the original Pennsylvania Railroad recipes.

The trip begins on the morning of Friday, October 8, leaving New York and arriving in Pittsburg at 8 PM. The return trip from Pittsburgh is Sunday, October 10 with passengers arriving back in New York around 5 PM.

The one-of-a-kind trip isn't cheap. Prices range from $1,400 to $2,800 and does not include overnight accommodations. You'll have to book a hotel in Pittsburgh for Friday through Sunday. The trip can be split between two people with one riding one way and one riding the other.

Get more details on the unique Whistle Stop tour and prices at Executiverail.com.

