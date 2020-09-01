Take a step back in time at the largest 5 & 10 store in the world, with nostalgia around every corner. And it's only a few hours from central New York.

Vidler's is filled with over 75,000 items spread throughout 4 buildings on 2 levels. You can spend hours at the 5 & 10 store and still won't see everything.

Robert S. Vidler opened the store on June 21, 1930 with just 2 aisles in 900 square feet. Local merchants even made bets Vidler's wouldn't last 6 weeks. 90 years later Vidler's 5 & 10 has become a local landmark, bringing visitors from all over the world to tour the 20,000 square feet on Main Street in Aurora.

Photo Credit - Vidler's 5 & 10

Robert Vidler died at the age of 79 in 1970. His son, Ed Vidler and his brother Robert Vidler Jr. ran the store together. Bob retired in 2000 and Ed followed 9 years later. Today, Ed's son Don Vidler and his cousin Cliff DeFlyer are at the helm. "My sister Beverly, worked here from 1990 until retiring in 2018," says Don. "I'm the newbie, coming back to the family business in 2009."

Vidler's is celebrating its 90th Anniversary in the middle of a pandemic. The store was closed from March to June due to the coronavirus, doing mail order and curbside pickup only. "It was nice of the locals to support us, but certainly didn't make up for 2 months of lost sales," says Don.

The store is now back open, with proper protocols in place to protect customers and although June and July were tough months, Don says August finished strong. "Dare I say, it was almost a 'normal' month. We're cautiously optimistic business will continue to improve as we approach the 4th quarter, but like everybody else, there are concerns with schools reopening and if there are any spikes in the COVID-19 numbers in the autumn."

Photo Credit - Vidler's 5 & 10

Vidler's 5 & 10 is three and a half hours from Utica. Tour the upper level, where you'll find candy, collectibles, toys, office supplies, knick knacks, candles, cards, gifts and home decors. Wander through the lower level for household items, specialty foods, crafts, fabric and yarn.

Photo Credit - Vidler's 5 & 10

And don't forget to say hi to the Vidler on the Roof.

Photo Credit - Vidler's 5 & 10

You can take a virtual look at everything Vidler's has to offer on Vidler's TV.

Vidler's isn't just well known to the locals. Hollywood has heard of the 5 & 10 store, using it as a backdrop for several made for TV Christmas movies. A new one is expected to be released this holiday on the ION Network. "I don't have dates or times yet, but the working title is A Royal Christmas Engagement," says Don. "Several scenes were shot in front of store and around East Aurora."

A Prince for Christmas

Filmed almost entirely in East Aurora, this story takes place in the fictional village of “Aurora” in the movie. Although there are no scenes filmed inside Vidler’s, you will recognize several exterior shots of our store and around the village of East Aurora.

A Christmas in Vermont

This movie was also filmed almost entirely in East Aurora and elsewhere in WNY. I was even lucky enough to play Phil, the store manager, and actually had a few lines

Hope for Christmas

store makes a debut, appearing as itself, with two big scenes filmed inside