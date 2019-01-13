Glen Ballard, a veteran songwriter and producer who has worked with such names as Aerosmith , Van Halen , Michael Jackson and Alanis Morissette , is selling his beach house in Malibu, Calif. The asking price is $7.995 million.

The listing , held by Scott Moore , Ally Jaret and Adam Jaret of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, calls it a "sanctuary," "serene' and peaceful. While they only mention that it is "celebrity-owned," -- the Los Angeles Times notes that it's owned by Ballard -- they add that it has been "a getaway for many artists and actors alike" since being built in 1940. Sitting on a 7,028-square-foot lot, the 1,100-square-foot home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, hardwood floors and high-end appliances. Surrounding the circular solarium reads, "There midnight's all a-glimmer, and noon a purple glow," a line from "The Lake Isle of Innisfree" by William Butler Yeats.

Outside, an elevated deck leads out to 40 feet of a private beach leading out to the Pacific Ocean, while a brick patio and two-car garage can be found at the front of the house. Atop the home is a weather vane with a dolphin.

Ballad has a lengthy resume of writing and producing pop, rock and R&B hits to his name, including Jackson's "The Man in the Mirror," Jack Wagner's "All I Need," Wilson Phillips' "Hold On" and all of Morissette's Jagged Little Pill album. He produced the two new songs on Van Halen's Best of - Volume 1 compilation -- "Can't Get This Stuff No More" and "Me Wise Magic" -- and three tracks on Aerosmith's Nine Lives -- "Pink," "Falling in Love (Is Hard on the Knees)" and "Taste of India."